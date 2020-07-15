Skip to main content
Overview of the Fermi Bubbles

by D. P. Finkbeiner
Since their discovery in 2010, the Fermi Bubbles have raised a lot of questions such as: What are they? How old are they? How much energy is involved? Observations from radio to UV to X-ray have been addressed some of these questions, giving us a new window on energy injection at the Galactic center, the growth rate of the bubble structures, the acceleration of cosmic rays, and the energy density of the photon field and magnetic field. I will provide an overview of what has been learned and what mysteries remain.

