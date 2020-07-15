Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

The cold nuclear outflow of the Milky Way

by E. di Teodoro
Published onJun 01, 2020
The cold nuclear outflow of the Milky Way

The nucleus of our Galaxy is home of several high-energy processes (black hole, intense star formation) that have generated a well-known large scale nuclear wind. We have recently carried out surveys of the Galactic Centre in neutral hydrogen (HI) and CO lines. Our surveys revealed the existence of a population of anomalous high-velocity clouds extending up to heights of about 1.5 kpc from the Galactic Plane. The kinematics of these clouds shows no signature of Galactic rotation and is instead compatible with a bi-conical wind accelerating from the Galactic Centre and reaching a velocity larger than 330 km/s. I will describe the properties of neutral and molecular gas entrained in the nuclear wind, resolved on a ~1 pc scale, and discuss their possible origin. Our data suggest that the Milky Way is expelling up to 0.2-0.3 solar masses of cold gas every year, at a rate comparable to the star formation in the Central Molecular Zone. This outflow may have an important impact on the star formation cycle in the central regions of our Galaxy.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with