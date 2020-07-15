The Coevolutionary History of AGN and Galaxies through Age Estimates of Radio AGN

Feedback, a process by which gas is expelled or heated too much for new star formation to occur, is required in galaxy formation simulations to truncate star formation and form galaxies with properties that we observe today. Winds from AGN or supernovae after a burst of new star formation can blow out circumnuclear gas, suppressing star formation, supporting the idea that feedback is an important ingredient in galaxy evolution. AGN are a potential source of this feedback, which would mean they are affecting the evolution of galaxies. Yet, the timing of star forming and AGN phases are not well known and as of today we do not have a complete understanding of the connection between AGN and star formation. The goals of our project focus on the relationship between the supermassive black holes and their host galaxies through their active phases to understand the role of the AGN in the host galaxy's evolution, from the triggering of the AGN to its dormant quiescence phase. This analysis requires three elements: (1) the ability to trace an AGN’s history through radio spectral age dating; (2) the ability to trace a galaxy’s stellar population history via full spectrum synthesis fitting; and (3) a spatially resolved view of these systems, since not all relevant information about galaxies is contained in the central core. Fulfilling all three key elements can be achieved with the ongoing SDSS IV MaNGA integral field optical spectroscopic survey for spatially resolved properties of 10,000 galaxies and radio surveys such as TGSS (150 MHz), WENSS (330 MHz), and NVSS (1.4 GHz), plus targeted uGMRT observations to fully sample the frequency range of 150-900 MHz. We present and compare AGN age estimates for element (1) of 36 MaNGA sources using BRATS, a software suite containing tools for radio spectral analysis.