Fundamental Properties of Active Galaxies: Distances and Masses of Nearby Seyferts

We present Tully-Fisher distances for 24 AGN host galaxies with Mbh measurements from reverberation mapping. Combining our measurements of HI 21cm emission with HST and ground-based optical images allows multiple distance measurements for several galaxies. Separation of the nucleus from its host galaxy via surface brightness decompositions yields galaxy-only luminosities, thus allowing measurements of the distance moduli free of contamination from the AGN. For 15 AGN hosts, these are the first reported distances independent of redshift, and hence independent of peculiar velocities. With our new distances, we estimate galaxy dynamical masses, which when compared to the baryonic content allows for constraints on the dark matter masses and exploration of the relationships between Mbh-Mdyn and Mbh-Mdm.