Detectability of Binary Self-Lensing Supermassive Black Holes

Binary Supermassive Black Hole (SMBH) pairs can form during a galaxy merger event, so it is likely that at least some of the galaxies and active galactic nuclei (AGN) that we observe host a binary pair. These binary pairs may produce a gravitational self-lensing effect that are observable under certain conditions. With the next generation of sky survey projects, such as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), lensing events from binary SMBHs could lead to new information on the inner structure of SMBH and AGN. We formulate a prediction of the total number of lensing events we should detect in a given population of AGN. Ultimately, we want to use this to aid in the search for lensing events in existing data and future endeavors.