Testing the AGN Radio and Neutrino Correlation using IceCube

Neutrinos travel nearly un-attenuated over cosmological distances making them an excellent messenger to study high-energy processes occurring in the universe. IceCube, the world's largest and most sensitive neutrino detector, reported a high-energy neutrino event on 22 September 2017 which was found to be coincident with a flaring blazar, TXS 0506+056. This first multi-messenger observation hinted at blazars being high-energy neutrino emitters and raised a need for extensive correlation studies to properly understand blazar jet mechanisms. Here, we present a correlation analysis between 15GHz radio observations of active galactic nuclei reported in the MOJAVE XV catalog and IceCube detector data. We also discuss the implications of this analysis on the future of understanding the sources of astrophysical neutrinos using multi-messenger studies.