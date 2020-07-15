Skip to main content
Abstract
Chemical and Thermodynamic Properties of ACCEPT2 Galaxy Clusters

by D. Koeppe, M. Donahue, A. Baldi, M. Voit, R. Frisbie, and T. Connor
With the advent of X-ray telescopes, observations have revealed that the bulk of galaxy cluster baryonic mass exists within the hot gas between member galaxies. Analyses of X-ray spectra provide the metallicities of the intra-cluster medium (ICM). The metallicity of the ICM gives historical information about the star formation inside a cluster of galaxies. The radial gradients of ICM metallicity show a similar general trend of higher metallicity in the core than the outskirts, and an overall metallicity of around 30% solar, but with intrinsic scatter. By studying a spatially resolved ICM, we can learn how metals produced by stars in individual galaxies are distributed over cosmic time. The Archive of Chandra Cluster Entropy Profile Tables (ACCEPT2) is a publicly available collection of homogoneously reduced galaxy goup and cluster observations, with ∼400 spatially resolved objects. Here, we present a sample of results from the ACCEPT2 project: the lack of dependence of metallicity on Lx (Lx > 1044 erg/s), a nearly constant metallicity of such clusters since z ∼ 1.2, and the radial iron abundance profiles for 54 cool core (CC) and 49 non-cool core (NCC) clusters from the ACCEPT2 cluster database.

