Chemical and Thermodynamic Properties of ACCEPT2 Galaxy Clusters

With the advent of X-ray telescopes, observations have revealed that the bulk of galaxy cluster baryonic mass exists within the hot gas between member galaxies. Analyses of X-ray spectra provide the metallicities of the intra-cluster medium (ICM). The metallicity of the ICM gives historical information about the star formation inside a cluster of galaxies. The radial gradients of ICM metallicity show a similar general trend of higher metallicity in the core than the outskirts, and an overall metallicity of around 30% solar, but with intrinsic scatter. By studying a spatially resolved ICM, we can learn how metals produced by stars in individual galaxies are distributed over cosmic time. The Archive of Chandra Cluster Entropy Profile Tables (ACCEPT2) is a publicly available collection of homogoneously reduced galaxy goup and cluster observations, with ∼400 spatially resolved objects. Here, we present a sample of results from the ACCEPT2 project: the lack of dependence of metallicity on Lx (Lx > 1044 erg/s), a nearly constant metallicity of such clusters since z ∼ 1.2, and the radial iron abundance profiles for 54 cool core (CC) and 49 non-cool core (NCC) clusters from the ACCEPT2 cluster database.