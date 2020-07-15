The Atacama Cosmology Telescope and the Simons Observatory: The mm-wave Sky from Chile

I will show new wide-field maps of the Cosmic Microwave Background made by the Atacama Cosmology Telescope, and describe how they advance our knowledge of cosmology beyond the Planck satellite and complement optical large-scale structure surveys. I will also describe the coming program of observations from Chile using the new Simons Observatory — with new mm maps of the sky promising to teach us not only cosmology but also about Galactic science, variable AGN, dusty high-redshift galaxies and mm transients.