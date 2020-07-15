The ROME Investigation of Star-Planet Interactions and Accretion within the HD 189733 System

Single- wavelength observations and statistical studies of multiple star systems hosting “hot Jupiter” components have suggested that “star-planet interactions” may be common. These interactions are thought to involve magnetic reconnection between stellar and exoplanetary magnetic fields, or the creation of tidal bulges on the host star, both of which may cause enhanced stellar activity at certain orbital phases. A related effect is the photoevaporation of exoplanet atmospheres, which could lead to the development of accretion streams between star and orbiting exoplanet, not unlike those which occur in T Tauri systems. We investigate both of these effects using a multiwavelength analysis that primarily focuses on MOST photometric and ROME radio data of the “hot Jupiter” system HD 189733. Our results question the detectability and existence of such effects in this system, a view that has been supported by recent findings at higher energies in additional systems.