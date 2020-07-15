Photometric and Spectroscopic Analysis of Eclipsing Binary NSVS 11868841

We present photometric and spectroscopic data on the eclipsing binary NSVS 11868841. New photometric data was obtained in October 2019 using the 0.9 m SARA-North telescope located at Kitt Peak in Arizona. New spectroscopic data was obtained in November 2019 with the Siding Spring 2.3 m telescope in New South Wales, Australia. Images were collected using two wide-band filters: Johnson V and Cousins R and were reduced using the Image Reduction and Analysis Facility (IRAF). All photometry was performed using the AstroImageJ (AIJ) software package and is multi-aperture differential photometry. Light curves and velocity data are presented and analyzed using the Physics of Eclipsing Binary (PHOEBE) software suite. Resulting best-fit models are presented and discussed.