Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Supernova Kick Modeling of GW151226’s Progenitor

by K. Herrera, A. Holgado, and P. Ricker
Published onJun 01, 2020
Supernova Kick Modeling of GW151226’s Progenitor

Binary black holes that form in isolation need to survive two supernova (SN) explosions. Such explosions may impart a natal kick onto the remnant black hole and cause the black hole spin to become misaligned with the orbital angular momentum. The constraint on GW151226’s spin mis-alignment provides a constraint on the first supernova kick imparted on the progenitor, assuming subsequent binary interactions do not significantly affect the spin mis-alignment thereafter. Here, we investigate if gravitational-wave emission from the natal kick on the binary affects the resulting spin-misalignment. We model the transition from the pre-SN binary to post-SN binary with an equation of motion that accounts for the finite timescales of the SN mass loss and natal kick. We then compare the post-SN binary properties with and without gravitational radiation reaction.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with