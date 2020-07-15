Condensation Temperature Dependence of Precision Differential Stellar AbundancesCondensation Temperature Dependence of Precision Differential Stellar Abundances

A large literature now exists on the possibility that stellar precision differential abundances (PDAs) may reflect consequences of planet formation. Since the suggestion by Melendez, et al. (ApJ, 704, L66, 2009), numerous works have discussed the modification of the composition of solar-like stars by the incorporation or removal of several Earth masses of refractory material. A recent detailed chemical model of the bulk Earth by Wang, et al. (arXiv:1708.08718) makes it possible to model stellar PDAs to reflect specific elemental changes. We compare results of the survey by Bedell, et al. (ApJ, 865, 68, 2018; BD18) with predicted abundances for 30 elements based on the addition or subtraction of 2 and 10 Earth masses of near solar-composition/solar-system meteoritic material. We explore the effects of plausible variations, for example in the Si/Fe and C/O ratios. The models give a reasonable fit to plots of [El/H] vs. the 50% condensation temperature Tc. For a plausible addition/subtraction of material, we reproduce the appearance and slopes of such plots, anticipated in the work of Ramirez, et al. (A&A, 508, L20, 2009). Since all of the stars in the BD18 survey are subject to Galactic chemical evolution, it is necessary to remove those effects prior to making a comparison of the stellar [El/H] values with our models. We present a new GCE model, and show that it affords a purely chemical estimate of age, based on the 30 elements of the BD18 survey.