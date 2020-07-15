The effects of O-type star formation in embedded stellar clusters.

In a controlled set of simulations, I follow the formation and evolution of embedded star clusters and the effects of O-type star formation. To do this, I use the newly developed magnetohydrodynamic and N-body physics software suite Torch. I design two simulation pairs—each have identical initial conditions, but one is predetermined to form O-type stars early and the other will form 2Myr later. The evolution of the star clusters in each simulation is then analyzed to determine how O-type star radiation, winds, and supernovae affect the surrounding star cluster and natal gas.