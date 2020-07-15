The SAMI Galaxy Survey: Spatially Resolving the Main Sequence of Star Formation for DR3

Star formation is one of the primary drivers of galactic structure. Star formation rates (SFRs) correlate with observed morphology, e.g. clumpiness. The star-forming main sequence (SFMS) has been a topic of much study in the past decades, however the majority of this work was done by analyzing total SFRs rather than spatially resolved images. Our intended method is to measure star formation rates from attenuation-corrected Hα emission maps, following the method developed in Medling et. al. (2018). After measuring these rates we will compare the total SFRs to the stellar mass of each galaxy, with masses primarily provided by the GAMA Survey (Kelvin et. al. 2014) to create a star-forming main sequence. After, we will use the spatially-resolved star formation rates to examine the star formation rate surface density profiles of the galaxies based on their locations on the star forming main sequence. The goal of this project is to use the complete SAMI sample to produce star formation rate maps for its entirety. We will use these maps to create a spatially-resolved star-forming main sequence, and draw conclusions on star formation and quenching mechanisms from them.