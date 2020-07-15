Spectroscopic Properties Of High Velocity MgII and H-Beta Emission Lines of Radio Loud And Radio Quiet Quasars

Surveys have shown radio-loud (RL) quasars constitute 10%-15% of the total quasar population. Among quasars most have weak or no jets (radio-quiet) and some have powerful radio-emitting jets (radio-loud). This study shows the radio-loud fraction (RLF) increases with increasing full width half maximum (FWHM) of broad Hβ and MgII emission line velocity. In this presentation I will present the initial results of our investigation of these extremely high velocity Hβ and MgII emission lines. Our sample is based on quasars characterised in Shen et al. 2011 catalog. I have used a magnitude cut (<19.1) as above that the confidence level is very less and a redshift cut z<0.75 to get the complete Hβ line profile and redshift cut z<1.9 to get the complete MgII line profile. We have compared the various properties of RL and RQ quasars in this sample space. And we have used VLBI survey data to calculate the radio slope of quasar SED.