A Kinematic Study of New Stellar Groups in the Orion Complex

We utilize two unsupervised clustering algorithms, Enlink and Shared Nearest Neighbor (SNN), which revealed 25 stellar groups using Gaia DR2 positions (ra, dec, parallax) and proper motions. Based on this stellar grouping, we investigate individual group kinematics with available Gaia DR2 proper motions and, where present, utilize APOGEE-2 and Gaia DR2 radial velocities to obtain 3D vector velocities. Stellar kinematics could potentially reveal coherent motion on the intragroup level along with general kinematic trends present in the Orion star-forming region as a whole. Furthermore, integrated emission maps are obtained from ALMA to show regional star-formation structures and compare gas kinematics to stellar kinematics. Line integral convolution (LIC) is applied to data from the Planck telescope to compare to the “flow” of magnetic field lines. Finally, the two algorithms will be used to cluster on stellar ages obtained through the BASE-9 (Bayesian Analysis for Stellar Evolution with nine variables) stellar population code and compare to the pre-existing phase space clustered groups.