Photometric and Gaia DR2 study of the Monoceros star-forming field

Precise uvbyβ and UBV photometries as well as the second intermediate Gaia data release are used to study the spatial distribution of the bright early-type stars in the field of Northern Monoceros. Our sample includes the Mon OB1 and Mon OB2 associations and the young open clusters NGC 2264 and NGC 2244. We map and analyze the structure of this field up to a distance of 3 kpc. We construct a color-magnitude diagram for the clusters and the filed stars in a way independent of photometric luminosity calibrations, while utilizing precise individual photometric corrections for interstellar extinction. This yields homogeneous parameters for the studied stellar groups and provides insights on their evolutionary status. Acknowledgments: This work is supported by an NSF grant AST-1516932.