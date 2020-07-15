Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2020

System Architecture of the Kyung Hee University Automatic Observing Software (KAOS)

by T. Ji, S. Byeon, H. Lee, W. Park, J. Han, H. Ahn, S. Hwang, C. Choi, G. Lim, S. Kim, C. A. Gibson, J. W. Kuehne, J. L. Marshall, M. Im, and S. Pak
We describe the Kyung Hee University Automatic Observing Software (KAOS) that provides an extensible universal control framework for the small-sized astronomical observing systems. The KAOS is designed to provide support for integrated sequencing operation both off-the-shelf and self-developed instruments based on plug-and-play, TCP/IP communication. The software consists of independent control packages with a telescope control system communication, a data acquisition, a focusing and a sequencing mode, respectively. The maintenance is made easier through its individual architecture. The KAOS is developed in Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) for the Windows API on Visual C++. We show the software architecture and its algorithms with modeling language using SysML. The KAOS has been first applied to the Wide-Field Imaging Telescope-0 (WIT0) that is for the sky monitoring program since 2017 February. The WIT0 is a piggyback system on the 30-inch telescope located at McDonald Observatory in Texas, United States.

