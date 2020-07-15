The Advanced Green Bank Telescope

The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope (GBT) was designed to enable a broad range of science. A key feature of its design was incorporating the ability to continuously update the GBT to improve its performance and to allow it to be adapted to meet the demands of the astronomical community. The broad frequency coverage (0.29-116 GHz), size (100m), design (unblocked aperture), location protected by two interference protection zones and instrumentation capabilities make the GBT one of the world's premier telescopes. This allows the GBT to study a broad swath of science including fundamental physics, multi-messenger astronomy, cosmology, fast radio transients, astrochemistry, star formation, gas in galaxies and the search for technosignatures. In this iPoster, we will present current and future projects to improve the GBT's performance and capabilities specifically in the areas of point source sensitivity, survey speed, radio frequency interference (RFI) excision, and ease of use including legacy data preservation. Improved sensitivity can be achieved by increasing the instantaneous bandwidth and/or reducing the system temperatures of GBT receivers. Survey speeds would be improved by a suite of new radio cameras. The addition of real time RFI excision to the GBT back ends would preserve the quality of data while sharing the radio spectrum with an ever increasing demand for it commercial use.