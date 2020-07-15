Selecting z~3 Dropout Galaxies from the HEROES Survey

The HEROES (Hawaii EROsita Ecliptic pole Survey) encompasses 45 deg2 of deep (~26th magnitude) imaging near the North-Ecliptic Pole. The imaging consists of 7 broadband filters and 2 narrowband filters spanning a wavelength range of 3,650 A to 12,200 A using the Subaru Hyper-Suprime Cam (HSC) on the Subaru 8.2m Telescope and the 3.6m Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT). This survey contains 24 million detected sources. Photometric redshifts for a subset of these sources can be determined using the Lyman-Break Technique. Specifically using the u', g', and r' band imaging, galaxies that meet color excess criteria (strong detection in g', no detection in u') are assigned to a redshift between z=3.006 and z=4.003. Within a comoving survey volume of 5.534205×108 Mpc3, 65,203 u'-band dropout galaxies have been identified. 1,324 of these u'-band dropout galaxies have been identified as bright dropouts with a magnitude of 21.5 or brighter.