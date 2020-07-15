Parametrizing UltraLight Dark Matter Haloes Through Binary Soliton Core Mergers

UltraLight Dark Matter (ULDM) is a light axion-like dark matter candidate, whose dynamics are governed by the Schrodinger-Poisson system. The ground state solution of this system is a spherically symmetric soliton; however, its shape is incompatible with observation constraints on dark matter haloes. Instead, ULDM haloes which have a solitonic core and asymptote to an NFW-like profile at large distances can be created through mergers of ground state solitons. In this work, we create such haloes using our chplUltra code to perform mergers of two initial solitons, which we parametrize by initial soliton masses and their ratio, angular momentum, total energy, and relative phase. We further model the bi-modal oscillations of the resultant halo core and investigate relaxation timescales for resultant haloes, both as functions of the above-mentioned parameters. Finally, we compare our numerical findings to higher-order analytical solutions of the Schrodinger-Poisson system.