Relativistic Atomic Structure of the Re I Isoelectronic Sequence

Direct detection of gravitational waves (GW) on Aug. 17, 2017, propagating froma binary neutron star merger, opened the era of multimessenger astronomy. The ejected material from a neutron star mergers is a good candidate for optical and near infrared follow-up observations after the detection of GWs. The kilonova provided the first direct evidence for the synthesis of heavy nuclei through the rapid neutron capture process or so-called r-process. Although properties of the emission are largely affected by opacities in the ejected material, available atomic data for r-process elements are still limited. The aim of our research is to alleviate this situation. In this regard we are using the General-purpose Relativistic Atomic Structure Package, GRASP0 [1,4] and GRASP2K [2], to obtain energy levels and transition properties, then generate reliable line lists for a range of r-process elements (Re-Au). Here, Au V, as well as its low-charged isoelectronic sequence members, Re I, Os II, Ir III, and Pt IV, are computed and compared against available theoretical and experimental data [3]. This work was partially supported by NSF grant 1816984.