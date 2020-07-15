Molecular-Orbital Close-Coupling Calculation of 20-Chnnael H-H+ Collision

In ths work we use MOCC method to calculate both elastic and inelastic cross section, as well as differential cross section for H+ + H(1s) → H+ + H(nl) collisions for projectile energy 0.1-7 keV. 20 molecular states are included in the calculation up to n = 6. The HH+molecular states are modified by eletron translation factors (ETFs) and comparison with calculation results without ETF modification is also presented. Computation time is significantly reduced with parallelized MOCC code.