Abstract
Molecular-Orbital Close-Coupling Calculation of 20-Chnnael H-H+ Collision

by R. Wang and P. Stancil
In ths work we use MOCC method to calculate both elastic and inelastic cross section, as well as differential cross section for H+ + H(1s) → H+ + H(nl) collisions for projectile energy 0.1-7 keV. 20 molecular states are included in the calculation up to n = 6. The HH+molecular states are modified by eletron translation factors (ETFs) and comparison with calculation results without ETF modification is also presented. Computation time is significantly reduced with parallelized MOCC code.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
