Radiative charge transfer for alpha particle and hydrogen atom collisions

Radiative charge transfer processes are of interest for astrophysical collisional applications. More generally, radiative charge transfer rates represent lower limits to total charge transfer rates when other charge transfer mechanisms are unfavorable. Here, radiative charge transfer cross sections, emission spectra, and rate coefficients for collisions of an alpha particle and a hydrogen atom are reported. Applications of the data are discussed particularly with respect to formation of singly charged helium ions in the collisions.