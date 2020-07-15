Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Radiative charge transfer for alpha particle and hydrogen atom collisions

by J. F. Babb
Published onJun 01, 2020
Radiative charge transfer processes are of interest for astrophysical collisional applications. More generally, radiative charge transfer rates represent lower limits to total charge transfer rates when other charge transfer mechanisms are unfavorable. Here, radiative charge transfer cross sections, emission spectra, and rate coefficients for collisions of an alpha particle and a hydrogen atom are reported. Applications of the data are discussed particularly with respect to formation of singly charged helium ions in the collisions.

