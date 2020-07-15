The impact of dust growth on the observed sub-structures in protoplanetary disks

Vortices and ringed structures in protoplanetary disks (PPDs) have gained much interest recently due to their importance in interpreting observations and understanding the early stage of planet formation. By performing global 2D high-resolution hydrodynamical simulations, we will present how the dust size growth affect the vortices and ringed structures produced by an embedded planet in disks. For the vortices induced by a high mass planet embedded in a low viscosity disk, the dust size distribution is quite non-uniform inside the vortex. Both large (∼millimeter) and small (tens of microns) particles contribute strongly to affect the gas motion within the vortex, which results in a significant impact on the vortex lifetime. After the initial gaseous vortex is destroyed, the dust spreads into a ring with a few remaining smaller gaseous vortices. At late time, the synthetic dust continuum images for the coagulation case show as a ring inlaid with several hot spots at the 1.33 mm band, while only distinct hot spots remain at 7.0 mm. For the case with multiple ringed structures produced by an embedded planet, we find that if the planet does not open a gap quickly enough, the formation of an inner ring is impeded due to dust coagulation and subsequent radial drift.