Abstract
X-raying the Ecosystem of the Galactic Center

by Q. Wang
Nuclear activity of a galaxy plays a key role in shaping its ecosystem. However, how such activity actually varies with time and affect the environment remains largely uncertain. Our Galaxy is a unique site where this issue can be studied over broad time and spatial ranges. To facilitate such a study, we have just completed a Chandra survey of the Galactic central 2×4 square degree field. This Chandra legacy survey will be used for years to come. In particular, the complete Chandra coverage of the field now allows us to study large-scale diffuse X-ray emission and distinctly extended objects with minimal confusion from point-like sources. We can then examine properties of various outstanding ionization/outflow phenomena observed in the region, as well as X-ray sources as a function of the Galactic latitude. We will present preliminary results from the survey, including a fascinating comparison with the MeerKAT radio image of the same region.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
