New Morphology Dependent Black Hole Scaling Relations Linked to Physical Formation and Evolution Processes

We performed a multi-component photometric-decomposition of the largest sample of galaxies with dynamically measured (central) supermassive black hole masses. These decompositions allowed us to estimate the bulge masses of the galaxies accurately and reliably identify the galaxy morphologies. We explored the black hole mass scaling relations for various sub-morphological classes of the galaxies, i.e., galaxies with and without a rotating stellar disk, early-type (E, ES, S0) versus late-type galaxies (all spirals), barred versus non-barred galaxies, galaxies with and without an AGN, and Sersic versus core-Sersic galaxies. Consequently, we have discovered significantly modified correlations of black hole mass with galaxy properties, i.e., the spheroid/bulge stellar mass, the total galaxy stellar mass, the central stellar velocity dispersion, central luminosity/mass concentration (Sersic index), effective half-light radius, and the internal (spatial) stellar mass density of the bulge. The final scaling relations are dependent on galaxy morphology, which is further fundamentally linked with the formation and evolutionary paths followed by galaxies. These latest scaling relations can be used to predict the black hole masses in other galaxies, pose ramifications for the virial f-factor used to convert virial masses to black hole masses, and offer insights to the simulations and theories for black hole-galaxy formation and co-evolution processes. Additionally, these scaling relations will improve the predictions for the ground-based and proposed space-based detection of long-wavelength gravitational waves.