90 Orbits of HST WFC3 Grism Spectroscopy of the MUSE Ultra Deep Field

We present an overview of Hubble Space Telescope (HST) observations of the MUSE Ultra Deep Field (MUDF), an extremely deep, multi-wavelength spectroscopic survey of a unique field hosting two closely separated quasars at a redshift of 3.22. These quasars reveal multiple groups at z < 1.5, an IGM filament at z = 3.04, and a proto-cluster at z = 3.22. At optical wavelengths, we are observing this region for 200 hours using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESOs) Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) integral field unit (IFU), while in the near-infrared we are obtaining 90 orbits of HST Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) G141 grism observations. We have also observed the two quasars with deep, high resolution spectroscopy using the Ultraviolet and Visual Echelle Spectrograph (UVES) on the Very Large Telescope (VLT). These datasets provide access to key emission and absorption line diagnostics for galaxies over a large redshift range that we will use to connect the physical properties of the IGM and CGM with the galaxies observed in emission. We have produced a catalog of the field complete down to an AB magnitude of > 27 and will use these data sets to characterize the gas kinematics, metallicities, dust contents, and star formation rates of the galaxies. We present an overview of the program, highlighting our current data products and initial results.