The Scientific Capabilities of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.

The Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope is at 3.6m OIR Observatory located at the summit of Maunakea, Hawaii. We operate five state of the art instruments in Queue Scheduled Observing which gives maximum flexibility to schedule science programs. Two wide field OIR imagers, two high resolution OIR spectropolarimeters and one Optical wide field Fourier Transform Imaging Spectrograph allow CFHT science programs to span a wide range of scientific investigations. The Observatory is offering PI access to its member agencies and is running a set of Large Programs for approximately 65% of the time. I will go over the scientific capabilities of the instruments by outlining some recent results from our PI programs and describe past and present Large Programs and their results.