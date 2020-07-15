Kepler Planet Occurrence Rates for Low-mass Stars

In the age of exoplanet discovery, precise stellar characterization of host and non-host stars is crucial to understanding exoplanet demographics. For large exoplanet transit surveys, stellar properties are largely derived from available photometric information, which lead to large parameter uncertainties. Using Hydra on WIYN, we have conducted spectroscopic observations of hundreds of photometrically identified cool stars in the Kepler field and the TESS Northern Continuous Viewing Zone (CVZ). With our spectra of Kepler stars, we have measured the first planet occurrence rates for mid-type M dwarfs by spectral sub-type. We are working on similar analysis in the TESS CVZ, and our observations will allow comparison of host and non-host populations in different regions of the Galaxy.