Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Early Results from SOFIA/EXES High Resolution Spectroscopic Observations of Circumstellar Envelopes of AGB Stars

by E. J. Montiel, J. P. Fonfría, M. J. Richter, C. N. DeWitt, and J. Cernicharo
A relationship between the mass-loss rates of AGB stars and the chemistry within the circumstellar envelopes that this process creates has not been thoroughly investigated. We have obtained high spectral resolution (R > 60,000) observations with the Echelon Cross Echelle Spectrograph (EXES) on SOFIA of a small sample of C, M, and S-type AGB stars. The mass-loss rate of this sample ranges from 10-7 to 10-5 solar masses per year. We have focused our observations on two spectral regions that permit us to to sample several molecules exceedingly difficult from the ground and/or with no permanent dipole moment: water and methane at 7.5 and carbon dioxide at 13.5 micron. We will present early results from this project.

