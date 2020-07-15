Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2020

The EvryFlare Survey: High-cadence flare temperatures of a large sample of superflares and starspots observed simultaneously by Evryscope and TESS

by W. S. Howard, N. Law, J. Ratzloff, H. Corbett, A. Glazier, N. Galliher, R. Gonzalez, A. Vasquez Soto, O. Fors, D. del Ser, and J. Haislip
The combined line and continuum emission of optical stellar flares is usually approximated by a 9000 K blackbody. The blackbody temperature is a key ingredient in modeling the effects of superflares upon the atmospheric photochemistry of Earth-like planets, governing the fraction of the stellar flare energy emitted at UV wavelengths. We observe hundreds of AD Leo type superflares from a diverse sample of K5-M5 stars with the Evryscope all sky array of small telescopes, including superflares from Proxima Cen and the LTT 1445 system. We measure flare blackbody temperatures using the color-evolution of dozens of superflares that have simultaneous 2 min cadence observations from both Evryscope and TESS. We test the assumption of a 9000 K blackbody against our superflares: preliminary results indicate some events reach in excess of 25,000 K. Planetary atmospheres and surface life may therefore potentially be exposed to an order-of-magnitude increase in UV radiation above that computed from a 9000 K blackbody. We explore flare properties as a function of stellar rotation. We observe a decrease in superflare rates and energies at longer stellar rotation periods, observing a possible change in the superflare rates of M-dwarfs at periods corresponding to the spin-down transition from quickly-rotating to slowly-rotating states. We also compare the amplitudes of rotation of each flare star in the Evryscope and TESS bands. We find the Evryscope amplitudes are larger than those in TESS; the effect is correlated with stellar mass. We measure a median starspot coverage of 13% of the stellar hemisphere and constrain the minimum magnetic field strength consistent with our flare energies and starspot coverage to be 500 G, with later-type stars exhibiting lower values than earlier-types.

