Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Discovery of the youngest brown dwarf with a disk within ~100 pc

by M. C. Schutte, K. Lawson, J. Wisniewski, M. Kuchner, S. Silverberg, J. Faherty, D. Bardalez Gagliuffi, J. Gagné, A. Meisner, A. Schneider, A. Bans, J. Debes, N. Kovacevic, M. K. Bosch, H. Durantini Luca, J. Holden, and M. Hyogo
We report the discovery of the youngest brown dwarf with a disk within ~100 pc of the Sun via the Disk Detective citizen science project. We establish that the brown dwarf is located in the 3.7+4.6-1.4 Myr old ε Cha moving group. Its SED exhibits clear evidence of an IR excess, indicative of the presence of a warm circumstellar disk. Modeling this warm disk, we find Teff,disk = 521 K and LIR/L* = 0.14. The near-IR spectrum of the object matches a spectral type of M6γ ± 0.5, which corresponds to a low surface gravity object, and lacks distinctive signatures of accretion. Both our SED fitting and spectral analysis indicate the source is cool (Teff = 2784-2850 K) and well within the brown dwarf mass regime (42-58 MJup). The source is the youngest (<10 Myr) brown dwarf with a disk known within ~100 pc, and its proximity makes the system an ideal benchmark system to investigate the formation and early evolution of brown dwarfs. We acknowledge support from grant 14-ADAP14-0161 from the NASA Astrophysics Data Analysis Program and grant 16-XRP16_2-0127 from the NASA Exoplanets Research Program.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
