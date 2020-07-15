Constraining the Progenitors and Mechanisms of Type Ia Supernovae Through Late-Time Light Curve Observations

Type Ia supernovae (SNe Ia), resulting from the detonation of white dwarfs (WDs), play an important role as standardizable candles for cosmology. Yet, the nature of their stellar progenitors remains a largely unsolved problem. In this talk, I will discuss the use of late-time (> 1000 d past maximum) light curves to constrain both the progenitor WD masses as well as the uncertain ignition and detonation mechanisms of SNe Ia. I will conclude with implications for the SN Ia stellar progenitor problem.