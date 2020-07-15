Interpreting the neutrino signal from the next galactic core-collapse supernova

The detection of neutrinos from the next galactic core-collapse supernova is almost a certainty. Properly interpreting this signal, however, requires knowledge of its progenitor and equation of state dependence, as well as an understanding of neutrino flavor mixing in CCSNe. I will discuss recent work to study and interpret the progenitor dependence of the neutrino signal using hundreds of CCSN simulations from a wide range of progenitors. From the neutrino signal, we will be able to determine the protoneutron star mass, explosion energy, and other quantities, independent of electromagnetic imaging. I will also share recent work to begin modeling the effects of neutrino flavor mixing in the CCSN environment.