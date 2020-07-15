Constraining the core structure of type IIP core-collapse supernovae

Observations of core-collapse supernovae (CCSNe) reveal a wealth of information about the dynamics of the supernova ejecta and composition, for example, but tell little of the progenitor star without invoking a theoretical model. Until recently, one dimensional (1D) theoretical CCSN models did not include a robust treatment of the core physics. We use a new model for driving turbulence-aided neutrino-driven core-collapse supernovae in 1D which contains a high fidelity treatment of the neutrino and proto-neutron star physics while also accounting for turbulent and convective energy. With this, we correlate observable properties of the light curves obtained from our model such as plateau luminosity and photospheric velocity with properties of the core structure of the supernova such as the core compactness parameter. This will allow for properties of the core structure of the progenitor stars to be estimated using easily-observed quantities from the light curves. Moreover, we present a comparison of our population of type IIP supernovae to observed type IIP supernovae for which archival pre-supernovae data are available.