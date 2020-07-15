Population Analysis of Supernova Remnants in the Galaxy

One aim of supernova remnant (SNR) evolution models is to deduce fundamental properties of a supernova (SN) explosion from the current state of its SNR. The SNR hot plasma is characterized by its observed X-ray spectrum, i.e., electron temperature, emission measure and abundances. This plasma is heated by the SNR forward shock and reverse shocks. The state of the plasma is also predicted by SNR models. We have developed spherically symmetric models over the past few years (Leahy and Williams 2017, Leahy et al. 2019) and have applied these to observations, e.g. for LMC SNRs (Leahy 2018) and for inner Galaxy SNRs (Leahy and Ranasinghe, 2018). The models allow inference of SNR explosion energy, circumstellar medium density, age, ejecta mass and ejecta density profile. We obtain new results by including the set of all Galactic SNRs in David Green's SNR catalog that have adequate observations. We obtain and present statistical properties of Galactic SNRs and compare with previous results on LMC and inner Galaxy SNRs.