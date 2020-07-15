Developing forward-modeling software for galaxy cluster abundance cosmology analysis

The abundance of galaxy clusters is a sensitive probe of cosmological parameters, and a fundamental goal of wide-field cosmic survey programs such as the Dark Energy Survey (DES). We develop a Cluster Cosmology modeling pipeline that simultaneously predicts cluster number counts and cluster angular shear profiles, given a set of cosmology parameters, scaling relations, and cluster sample's richness and redshift ranges. The pipeline is developed in C++ and is optimized for speed to handle multi-dimensional integrations, which are necessary for incorporating various systematic effects. We set up unit testing code, a physics validation module, as well as developing parallelizing mechanisms that are necessary for applying the modeling results in a MCMC parameter constraining procedure. The analysis pipeline is currently tested on hydrodynamic and cosmological simulation suites.