Abstract
A Dense Foreground for Fast Optical Transients with Evryscope

by H. Corbett, N. Law, A. Vasquez Soto, R. Gonzalez, J. Ratzloff, W. Howard, A. Glazier, and N. Galliher
Optical flashes from orbital debris form a vast and deep foreground that is morphologically similar to short-duration astrophysical transients in synoptic sky surveys. Understanding the properties of the debris-generated flash population is a key step in the search for fast optical transients, including the potential optical counterparts to fast radio bursts (FRBs). The Evryscopes are a north-south pair of multiplexed all-sky telescopes, hosted at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, Chile in the south and Mount Laguna Observatory, California in the north. Each Evryscope is composed of up to twenty-seven 61 mm telescope units on a single, hemispherical enclosure, which together image 16,512 square degrees at two minute cadence with 13 arcsecond resolution. Images from the systems are reduced in real-time with the Evryscope Fast Transient Engine (EFTE), which uses a custom image subtraction algorithm and an automated vetting system to produce a low-latency event stream. This event stream is dominated by single-epoch flashes that effectively mask any population of astrophysical transients occurring on timescales shorter than a single exposure. I will present event rates and magnitude distributions for the observed population of fast optical flashes that constrain the expected foreground for searches for sub-cadence duration transients in synoptic surveys like Evryscope.

