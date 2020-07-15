The Visualization of the Universal Mass Function and its Applicability to Non-Cosmic Objects

We intend to promote the concept of mass functions for the science community and interdisciplinary education. Mass functions show that the frequency distribution of mass (ranging from small planetary objects to the largest galaxy clusters) is connected via a simple exponential function with a common power-law index. We present pedagogical suggestions with an experiment, in which we use a LEGO toy set to visualize this concept. We discovered that the mass function of our toy is surprisingly similar compared to mass functions of astronomical objects such as stars and galaxies.