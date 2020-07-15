A Guest Writing Program for the Astronomy Picture of the Day

Would you like to write for APOD? The Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD, main NASA site https://apod.nasa.gov/) is currently running a “guest-Wednesday” program featuring volunteer writers. If you participate, your writing could reach over a million people as well as promote your existing astronomy blog or outreach program. Interested astronomers are encouraged to send an email to the APOD editors listed on a recent APOD page. Expertise in astronomy research, clear writing, and an interest in astronomy outreach is preferred.