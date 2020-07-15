Skip to main content
Published on Jun 01, 2020

A Guest Writing Program for the Astronomy Picture of the Day

by R. Nemiroff, J. Bonnell, and A. Allen
Published onJun 01, 2020
Would you like to write for APOD? The Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD, main NASA site https://apod.nasa.gov/) is currently running a “guest-Wednesday” program featuring volunteer writers. If you participate, your writing could reach over a million people as well as promote your existing astronomy blog or outreach program. Interested astronomers are encouraged to send an email to the APOD editors listed on a recent APOD page. Expertise in astronomy research, clear writing, and an interest in astronomy outreach is preferred.

