Working for a Better World: Astronomical Observatories and their people

In this poster we describe the creation and display of a traveling image exhibit about astronomical observatories. The visitors can learn about the science at different observatories as they stroll through the electromagnetic spectrum.The exhibit includes: facts about the observatory, an example of the science studied at the observatory, a description of how light is detected, and highlights the people that make the discoveries possible. A special effort has been made by means of concrete materials and demonstrations to promote the active participation of diverse audiences (students, teachers, college professors, general public, amateur astronomers, and the visually impaired). This traveling exhibit allows people from different regions in Puerto Rico to learn about new discoveries, technologies and careers in science. This project is funded by an American Physical Society Public Outreach and Informing the Public Mini Grant.