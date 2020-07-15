Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Gone With the Galactic Wind: How Feedback from Massive Stars and Supernovae Shapes Galaxy Evolution

by C. A. Tremonti
Published onJun 01, 2020
Gone With the Galactic Wind: How Feedback from Massive Stars and Supernovae Shapes Galaxy Evolution

The influence of massive stars and supernovae on the surrounding interstellar medium, termed `feedback', has been regarded as an important ingredient in galaxy evolution since the 1970s. Feedback of some form is included in nearly all modern numerical simulations, but our understanding of the complex the physical processes at work remains incomplete. Some of the best empirical constraints on the feedback process come from the study of its most dramatic manifestation: galactic-scale gaseous outflows termed `galactic winds'. I will review observational and theoretical progress in the study of galactic winds and I will and highlight opportunities and challenges for the coming decade.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with