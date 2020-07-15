Skip to main content
Abstract
Quantifying Properties of Photospheric Magnetic Cancellations in the Quiet Sun Internetwork

by V. Ledvina, M. Kazachenko, and S. Criscuoli
We use spectropolarimetric data from the Swedish 1-meter Solar Telescope to investigate the physical properties of small-scale magnetic cancellations in the quiet sun photosphere. The CRisp Imaging SpectroPolarimeter (CRISP) captured a full Stokes polarization profile at Fe I 557.6 nm, which allowed to derive temporal evolution of the line-of-sight magnetic field during 42.5 minutes of QS evolution. From this magnetogram, we identified 38 cancellation events. We then used YAFTA magnetic element-tracking technique to derive various statistical physical properties of these cancellations. We found on average 1.558×1016 Mx of magnetic flux being canceled in each event with an average cancellation rate of 3.816×1014 Mx s-1. We found that derived canceled flux is associated with strong downflows, with an average speed of ΔVLOS of 1.1 km s-1. Based on previous studies we surmise that these downflows lead to omega-loop submergence and magnetic reconnection. We found an average lifetime of each event to be 9.2 minutes with an average 44.8% of initial magnetic flux being canceled; these estimates, however, provide a lower limit since during cancellation events magnetic fields are frequently below the instrument noise level.

