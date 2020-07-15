SOFIA/FORCAST Galactic Center Legacy Survey: Investigating Warm Dust in the Sagittarius A Complex

We recently carried out 25 and 37 micron imaging observations of the most active star forming regions in the inner ~200 pc of the Galaxy as part of a SOFIA cycle 7 legacy program. Here we present an update from the program, focusing on our observations and analysis of the Sgr A complex. Our data reveal several extended structures that could be indicative of material inflowing or outflowing from the region near the circumnuclear disk. We use color-temperature information from our mid-IR data to provide constraints on the distances between observed sources and the central cluster. We also note mid-IR emission from a collection of nearby sources known as the southeast ‘blobs’ which are thought to be cloudlets shocked by a strong wind from the central parsec based on prior radio observations. Our SOFIA data combined with archival Spitzer spectra call into question this interpretation and suggest the possibility of embedded heating sources in the blobs. In addition to our study of Sgr A, we will also present ongoing work with high level data products that are being created as part of the SOFIA legacy program to highlight the utility of this data set to the broader astronomical community.