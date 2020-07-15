The Universe Behind the Milky Way

Abstract The zone of avoidance is regarded as the last frontier in mapping the large-scale structures of the local universe. In this zone, the universe is obscured by the Milky Way galaxy appearing devoid of extragalactic objects due to extinction. However, the Spitzer Space Telescope has provided images of the entire galactic disk in infrared wavelengths allowing for the identification of new galaxies within this zone. To further understand the large-scale structures of the local universe, we observe and study the images compiled in the GLIMPSE-3D survey as an effort to reduce the zone of avoidance and disclose the extent of the Ophiuchus supercluster (Hasegawa et al. 2000). The Ophiuchus connects to Hercules supercluster through a galaxy wall perpendicular to the CfA2 Great Wall. Furthermore, the Hercules-Ophiuchus wall might extend further into the southern hemisphere crossing the galactic plane (Wakamatsu et al. 2005). Therefore, data from the GLIMPSE-3D survey could provide enough evidence to support the continuation of the Hercules-Ophiuchus wall through the galactic plane. Our search for extragalactic objects is being done by eye-inspection using the ds9 image viewer. The data observed corresponds to the inner galaxy area with longitudes between |ℓ| = 2° and latitudes 1.25° ≤ b ≤ 4.75° making 11.6% of the total available data from the survey. Our preliminary results have revealed 286 possible galaxies in the northern galactic hemisphere which are yet to be cross-checked for identification. In addition, some of these candidates might be members of Ophiuchus centered at (ℓ = 0.56°, b = 9.27°) given their proximity. The finalised results of our research will include the observation of both northern and southern galactic hemispheres and planes for galaxy identification using GLIMPSE-3D data.These results will aid to determine if the Hercules-Ophiuchus wall crosses the galactic plane and allow for an improved mapping of the large-scale structures in our local universe.