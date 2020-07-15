A Deep SCUBA-2 450 Micron Survey of the GOODS-N and GOODS-S Fields

We present a deep SCUBA-2 survey of the GOODS-N and GOODS-S fields at 450 μm (central rms noise of 1.16 mJy and 2.20 mJy, respectively). We analyze the >4σ sources in the most sensitive 100 arcmin2 of each field. We match these 450 μm sources to published 850 μm catalogs (SCUBA-2 for GOODS-N and ALMA for GOOD-S) and find counterparts for 57/91 in the GOODS-N and 12/21 in the GOODS-S. In the GOODS-N, we measure the 850 μm fluxes at the 450 μm positions and at the 20 cm positions from an ultradeep Jansky Very Large Array map of the field. Based on known spectroscopic redshifts, we find tight relations between the 450 μm to 850 μm flux ratio with redshift and the 20 cm to 850 μm flux ratio with redshift. Both relations track each other extremely well, making them both a powerful way to search for the highest redshift candidates in these fields.