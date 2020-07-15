Confirmation of broadband selection of Extreme [OIII] Emitters at z~0.5

Extreme emission-line galaxies (EELGs) are dwarf galaxies undergoing vigorous star formation characterized by very strong emission lines. EELGs provide unique opportunities to study both early epochs of star formation and chemical evolution across cosmic history. Here we explore the broadband selection of EELGs at redshift z ~ 0.5 in the GOODS-N field using a highly spectroscopically complete sample from Keck/DEIMOS. We select sources with strong equivalent widths (EWs) in [OIII]5007 (between 80 and 800 Angstrom). We simulate galaxy spectra using the same range of EWs and run them through the HST/WFC3 filter transmission curves to generate colors for EELGs. We compare these colors with the colors derived from the EWs for the actual EELGs in our spectroscopic sample. We then compare the colors derived from the EWs for the actual EELGs in our spectroscopic sample with those measured photometrically. Our goal is to identify photometric cuts that will be useful for finding these extreme objects when no spectroscopy is available.