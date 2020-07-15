Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 01, 2020

Distances to PHANGS Galaxies: New Tip of the Red Giant Branch Measurements

by G. Anand, J. Lee, S. Van Dyk, S. Deger, D. Thilker, B. Whitmore, M. Boquien, R. Chandar, D. Dale, K. Larson, J. Turner, L. Ubeda, E. Schinnerer, A. Leroy, and PHANGS-HST Team
Published onJun 01, 2020
Distances to PHANGS Galaxies: New Tip of the Red Giant Branch Measurements

PHANGS-HST is a five-band survey of 38 nearby galaxies within ~20 Mpc. Combined with the PHANGS-ALMA survey and other multiwavelength data, it will provide an unprecedented look into the connections between young stars and cold gas in these nearby star-forming galaxies. Accurate distances are needed to transform measured quantities from these programs into physical parameters (e.g. brightness to luminosity). PHANGS-HST also provides parallel ACS imaging of the galaxy halos in F606W+F814W. This imaging provides an ideal sample of Population II stars from which to construct color-magnitude diagrams (CMDs). From these CMDs, we identify the tip of the red giant branch (TRGB), the point in the evolution of low-mass stars just before the onset of the helium flash. It has been shown that this feature acts as a remarkably consistent standard-candle, with only small corrections required for metallicity. Here we present first results of TRGB distances obtained from the parallel imaging, and compare them to existing measurements from the literature.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with