A Look Back at AAS Meetings in Troubling Times

Given the current global pandemic caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, I have taken a bit of time over the past months to review summaries of AAS meetings in equally troubling times. Utilizing Council minutes and meeting summaries published in various publications, I've found that the AAS, its members and its leaders to be resilient in times of trouble. Indeed, a deeply human spirit of passionate engagement with our scientific discipline and connection to each other as colleagues is easily apparent. I draw from this review that across the decades, astronomers are passionately connected to their research and supportive of each other and our community in challenging times. The participation in and support of our first-ever virtual meeting is an example of this communal activity and one which I will seek to nurture and encourage in future.